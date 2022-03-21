How to live stream Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma in second round of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament rolls on and we have one more day of games before heading to the Sweet Sixteen. Notre Dame and Oklahoma face-off with tipoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2.

Notre Dame had a 32-17 lead heading into the second quarter, but the UMass Minutewomen were able to get back into the game and fought until the end. The Fighting Irish avoided upset with the 89-78 win, with guard Olivia Miles completing a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Oklahoma was outscored in the fourth quarter but held on for a 78-72 victory over IUPUI. They held the Jaguars to 36.1% shooting from the field. Guards Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams combined for 43 points for the Sooners.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma second round matchup

Date: Monday, March 21

Tip time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: Oklahoma -2.5

Total: 158.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame +120, Oklahoma -140

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it via ABC, WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a valid log-in for ABC or ESPN3. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.