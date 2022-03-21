How to live stream UConn vs. C. Florida in second round of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament rolls on and we have one more day of games before heading to the Sweet Sixteen. UConn takes on Central Florida with their game set to tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

In typical UConn fashion, the Huskies their opponents in the first round via an easy 83-38 win over Mercer. UConn didn’t allow the Bears to score in the entire third quarter. Guard Paige Bueckers had 12 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in the win.

In a battle for Floridian bragging rights, the UCF Knights took down the Florida Gators 69-52. The Knights held the Gators to 30% shooting from the field, with UCF’s Brittney Smith coming off the bench for 26 points and six rebounds.

How to watch UConn vs. C. Florida second round matchup

Date: Monday, March 21

Tip time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Point spread: UConn -15.5

Total: 109.5

Moneyline: UCF +900, UConn -1600

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it via ABC, WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a valid log-in for ABC or ESPN3. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.