Pick against the spread, over/under for USC Upstate-South Alabama on Monday

The NCAA Tournament is on hiatus until Thursday, but the Basketball Classic starts its second round on Monday with USC Upstate and South Alabama doing battle on Monday.

USC Upstate Spartans vs South Alabama Jaguars (-9.5, 141)

Upstate has been able to get things going from 3-point range, making 36.3% of their 3-pointers with Jordan Gainey, who enters averaging 13.7 points per game, ranking fifth among qualifying Division I players in 3-point shooting percentage at 49.3%.

On the flip side, the defense has not been up to par recently for Upstate, allowing at least 70 points in nine of their last 11 games and are 294th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis.

South Alabama has played slowly this season, ranked outside the top 250 in possessions per game, but enter playing geometry of their best offense with 70 or more points in five of their last nine games.

There should also be lots of second chances opportunity in this game with South Alabama allowing opponents to rebound 29.7% of their missed shots and USC Upstate 29.2%, both are in the bottom 75 nationally.

In the nine games in the Basketball Classic thus far, 13 teams have scored at least 70 points as overall teams are averaging 73.8 points per game and the scoring should continue on Monday.

The Play: USC Upstate vs South Alabama Over 141

