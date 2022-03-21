Full list of odds to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament entering Sweet 16

The Second Round of the NCAA Tournament is in the books, and as we prepare for the Sweet 16, we have updated national championship odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

As expected, the three remaining No. 1 seeds have the best odds to win the tournament with Gonzaga (+180), Kansas (+400), and Arizona (+550) leading the pack. Notably, Kansas has overtaken Arizona for the second slot and that may have to do with they potential paths they’d have to take to cut down the nets. The Jayhawks are in a Midwest region that still has two double-digit seeds left while the Wildcats have to face a tough Houston team in the Sweet 16 before a possible Elite Eight showdown against Villanova.

Right after those three is Purdue (+850) and it has a favorable-path to New Orleans. The Boilermakers will play Cinderella Saint Peter’s in the Sweet 16 and will have to get through either North Carolina or UCLA in the Elite Eight to reach the Final Four.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship heading into the Sweet 16.

Gonzaga: +180

Kansas: +400

Arizona: +550

Purdue: +850

Houston: +1000

Texas Tech: +1200

UCLA: +1300

Villanova: +1400

Duke: +1500

North Carolina: +2200

Michigan: +6000

Arkansas: +6000

Providence: +7000

Miami, FL: +8000

Iowa State: +10000

Saint Peter’s: +25000

