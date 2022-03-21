Full list of opening odds for quarterfinal round in 2022 NIT

We’ve reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 National Invitational Tournament and the remaining eight teams will be duking out for a trip to Madison Square Garden next week.

Tuesday will bring us a pair of intriguing matchups as the No. 4 Vanderbilt Commodores head up to Cincinnati to face the No. 2 Xavier Musketeers. The other matchup will feature the St. Bonaventure Bonnies heading down to Charlotteville, VA, to meet the Virginia Cavaliers.

On Wednesday, we’ll see the SEC Tournament runner-ups back in action as the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies will host the No. 2 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Out west, the No. 4 Washingto nState Cougars will head to Provo, UT, to meet the No. 2 BYU Cougars.

Here are odds for all four quarterfinal matchups games in the 2022 NIT from DraftKings Sportsbook.

St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia

Spread: Virginia -3

Total: 125

Moneyline: TBD

No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 2 Xavier

Spread: Xavier -3.5

Total: 144

Moneyline: TBD

No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 1 Texas A&M

Spread: Texas A&M -2.5

Total: 147

Moneyline: TBD

No. 4 Washington State vs. No. 2 BYU

Spread: BYU -3

Total: 143

Moneyline: TBD

