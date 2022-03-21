Falcons trade Matt Ryan to Colts for 3rd round pick

Update: It appears the trade is now agreed to and the Falcons will receiver a 2022 3rd round pick for Matt Ryan, per Ian Rapoport.

The Indianapolis Colts are closing in on a deal with the Atlanta Falcons that will send quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts, per Jay Glazer. After the Falcons went hard after Deshaun Watson, the writing was on the wall for Ryan and the Falcons. He will now be in a much better situation with the Colts, while the Falcons start a rebuild in earnest.

Ryan has always been an above average quarterback, but couldn’t get over the hump with the Falcons. He was able to lead the team to a Super Bowl, but ended up losing in what will go down as one of the worst defeats in Super Bowl history. Unfortunately, the Falcons 28-3 lead over the Patriots after scoring in the third quarter could be stapled to the front page of Ryan’s legacy.

The good news is that Ryan should still get a chance to make it to the playoffs with the Colts. Indianapolis has possibly the best overall running back in the game right now in Jonathon Taylor. The Colts should have gotten into the playoffs last season, but Carson Wentz killed them against the Jaguars in Week 18. Ryan should get his chances in Indy.