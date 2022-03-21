The Basketball Classic 2022: Bracket, how to watch the second round, game times, live streaming info, and more

The second-round of The Basketball Classic postseason tournament will get underway with a pair of games tonight before continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday. Tonight’s slate will feature a few teams that came up just a few games short of possibly qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, as Florida Gulf Coast will face Coastal Carolina in the first matchup before USC Upstate faces off against South Alabama.

All games will be broadcasted on ESPN+, so you’ll need a subscription to the service to watch. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the second round of The Basketball Classic. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Basketball Classic: Second Round schedule, odds

March 21

7:00 p.m. ET — Florida Gulf Coast vs. Coastal Carolina — ESPN+

Point spread: Coastal Carolina -3.5

Total: 145.5

Moneyline odds: Coastal Carolina -160, FGCU +140

8:00 p.m. ET — USC Upstate vs. South Alabama — ESPN+

Point spread: South Alabama -8.5

Total: 141.5

Moneyline odds: South Alabama -410, USC Upstate +310

March 22

8:00 p.m. ET — Southern Utah vs. UTEP — ESPN+

Point spread: UTEP -4.5

Total: 143

Moneyline odds: UTEP -180, Southern Utah +155

March 23

10:00 p.m. ET — Youngstown State vs. Fresno State — ESPN+

Point spread: Fresno State -13.5

Total: 130.5

Moneyline odds: Fresno State -1000, YSU +650