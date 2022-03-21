CBI quarterfinals 2022: Bracket, how to watch, dates, game times, live stream info, odds and more

The quarterfinals of the CBI Tournament tip off Monday. The field started with 16 teams on Saturday, with all games being played at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

After today’s action, only four teams will be left standing. The tournament’s top three seeds — Drake, Middle Tennessee and Ohio, respectively — have all advanced to the quarterfinals. UNC Asheville, a No. 13 seed, is the lowest seed remaining in the tournament. Pepperdine, which is not a part of this year’s CBI, won the tournament in 2021.

Here’s a look at the full CBI bracket for the 2022 edition. Odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 CBI quarterfinals matchups

1:00 p.m. ET — UNC Wilmington 76, Drake 75

3:30 p.m. ET — Northern Colorado 87, UNCA 84

6:00 p.m. ET — No. 2 Middle Tennessee vs. No. 10 Boston University

8:30 p.m. ET — No. 3 Ohio vs. No. 6 Abilene Christian

Spread: Ohio -1

Total: 144.5

Moneyline: Ohio -115, Abilene Christian -105