Report: Bills, Jamison Crowder agree to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills and WR Jamison Crowder have agreed to terms on a one-year, $4 million deal, per Tom Pelissero. The Bills have been one of the more active teams during free agency this offseason. Along with Crowder, the team has signed WRs Jake Kumerow and re-sign WR Isaiah McKenzie on a two-year contract. RB Duke Johnson was also brought in on offense. Crowder is a good replacement in the slot for Emmanuel Sanders, who has hinted at retiring from the NFL.

Fantasy football impact

Crowder has some appeal in the Bills offense as the third receiver out of the slot. Obviously QB Josh Allen’s top 2 targets with be WR Stefon Diggs and WR Gabriel Davis. Dawson Knox is an interesting fantasy option at TE coming off a breakout season. Between those three, there will be a lot of targets distributed. Still, we saw how Sanders performed at age 35. He had 626 yards and 4 TDs in 2021 on 42 receptions (72 targets). If most of those targets out of the slot go to Crowder, at age 28, he could be a nice late-round sleeper to target in deeper WR and PPR formats.