Report: Domantas Sabonis has bruised knee, will be re-evaluated after road trip

Sacramento Kings PF/C Domantas Sabonis has been diagnosed with a bruised knee and will be re-evaluated after their five-game road trip, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Sabonis sustained the injury after a collision vs. the Phoenix Suns over the weekend.

ESPN Sources: Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis has a bruised left knee and will be re-evaluated once Kings return from upcoming five-game trip. Imaging shows no structural damage after Sunday's collision vs. Suns. Kings will only have four games left after re-evaluation on April 2. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 21, 2022

As Woj alludes to, the Kings return from the five-game road trip on April 2 before a matchup vs. the Golden State Warriors at home. By Sunday, April 3, the season will basically be over for Sacramento. So there’s got to be some anticipation that Sabonis may be held out the rest of the regular season. It’s been a pretty rocky month or so for the Kings after acquiring the big man from the Indiana Pacers prior to the trade deadline.

While Sabonis is out, the Kings will lean more on Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles at power forward as well as Damian Jones at center. Sacramento is well outside the play-in tournament picture, so there’s a chance the Kings give Chimezie Metu and Alex Len some more run at center.