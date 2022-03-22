Report: Terron Armstead to sign five-year, $75 million contract with Dolphins

Top offensive lineman Terron Armstead was signed by the Miami Dolphins. The free agent left tackle left the New Orleans Saints after nine seasons for a five-year contract worth $75 million plus incentives, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The cap-strapped Saints were unable to hang onto the player they drafted in the third round back in 2013.

2021 performance

A three-time Pro Bowl tackle, Armstead was limited to just eight games last season because of injuries. It was the fewest snaps he’s seen since 2016, when he played in just seven games. Despite the injury last season, Armstead was playing at a level the year before, making his third straight Pro Bowl bid in 2020. He was widely considered to be one of the best free agents available this year, and for good reason. Elite left tackles very rarely make it to free agency.

What it means for Dolphins

Armstead was one of, if not the, most sought-after free agent in the 2022 offseason. He heads to Miami where he will instantly shore up their offensive line and give quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a reliable player protecting him. The Dolphins struggled to protect Tagovailoa in 2021, but now they are not letting the young signal-caller have any excuses for his performance in the upcoming season by signing Armstead to a huge deal.