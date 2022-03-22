Fantasy fallout: Impact of Saints signing Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston has be signed by the New Orleans Saints in free agency. Winston played well in 2021, as he helped the Saints to a 4-2 record before injuring his knee in Week 7. Statistically he was up and down, but was good at not turning the ball over, which has been a problem for him in the past.

Fantasy football analysis: Jameis Winston

Fantasy outlook for Jameis Winston

Winston has been known as a gunslinger and risk taker, but he did appear to tone things down in Sean Payton’s offense last season. The quarterback will look to take a step forward this year, even if it will be in a newer system with Dennis Allen as head coach. If Michael Thomas comes back healthy, the Saints still have a trio of playmakers worth backing in fantasy football.

How signing impacts Tayson Hill, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara

Thomas was running slants a lot during the end of the Drew Brees era, so we’ll see if he can get more vertical routes with Winston. Kamara remains an all-around star, so Winston’s signing could only help his value. Hill appeared to get some favoritism from Payton and it’s unclear how Allen feels about the player, so Winston might be the full-time starter with Hill getting some gadget plays here and there. Thomas and Kamara will still be highly valued in fantasy football drafts, while Hill likely becomes a waiver wire target if Winston gets injured.