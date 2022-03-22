Fantasy fallout: Impact of Rams signing Allen Robinson

The Los Angeles Rams made a big splash at an unexpected position when they signed wide receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal. Robinson is coming off the worst season of his career, but he does have a lot of production in some poor offenses to his name. It’ll be interesting to see how he fits with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay in LA’s offense.

Fantasy football analysis: Allen Robinson

Fantasy outlook for Allen Robinson

Stafford just got inked to a big extension, and the Rams are trying to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Robinson should be able to take on the Odell Beckham Jr. role with success, as he’ll be primarily on the boundary. The Rams do tend to work more on intermediate routes over the middle of the field, so Robinson’s real value will come in the red zone. It’ll take some time to get the chemistry down between him and Stafford, but Robinson could be a WR2 entering fantasy football draft season.

How signing impacts Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson

Kupp is likely to continue being Stafford’s top target and is firmly entrenched as a WR1, especially in PPR formats. Though some targets were “vacated” with Robert Woods headed to the Titans, the real loser here is Jefferson, who continues to be buried on the depth chart despite showing flashes whenever he got playing time. He remains a nice deep threat for Stafford, but he’s going to be a waiver wire regular with Kupp and Robinson as the Rams’ top receivers.