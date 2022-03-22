Fantasy fallout: Impact of Buccaneers signing Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed veteran running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million deal on Tuesday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Fournette has been the lead running back in Tampa Bay over the last two seasons and should continue to thrive in that role as long as Tom Brady is under center.

Fantasy football analysis: Leonard Fournette

Fantasy outlook for Leonard Fournette

Fournette had an outstanding last season for the Bucs as he was utilized both in the running and passing games. The former LSU standout produced 812 yards on 180 carries and eight touchdowns, along with 69 receptions (84 targets) for 454 yards and two touchdowns. The last time Fournette had 800-plus rushing yards in a season was his last season with the Jags (2019 — 1152 rushing yards).

The veteran running back should be in line for the same workload next season and will be in the conversation as a top-15 running back in fantasy football.

How signing impacts Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Kenjon Barner

With Fournette back in the fold for the next three seasons, the Bucs have their lead running back to get the majority of carries at key points of the game. When the 27-year-old back is not on the field, we should see Vaughn get those snaps that Ronald Jones II received last season when he was on the field. We could still see the Bucs adding another running back either in free agency or through the draft to give some more depth as Barner is more of a special teams player.