Virginia vs. St. Bonaventure: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NIT

The quarterfinals of the 2022 NIT has arrived and the Virginia Cavaliers will face off against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Tuesday. The matchup is taking place in Charlottesville, VA, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

The NIT is airing on the ESPN network of channels. A live stream is available through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login for the live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Virginia (21-13) pulled out back-to-back close victories to get to this point, edging Mississippi State 60-57 last Wednesday before taking down North Texas 71-69 in overtime on Sunday. Reece Beekman came up huge with 13 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in the win.

St. Bonaventure (22-9) took out Colorado 76-68 in the first round of the tournament before going into Norman, OK, on Sunday and surviving a 70-68 battle against Oklahoma. Jaren Holmes led with 23 points in the win.

2 sentences on team 2 (record, how they got here).

Virginia is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 125.5.

How to watch Virginia vs. St. Bonaventure

Date: Tuesday, March 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Virginia -3.5, TOTAL 125.5