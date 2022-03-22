 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Xavier vs. Vanderbilt: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NIT

Xavier and Vanderbilt face off on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the NIT. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 11 UConn at Xavier Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The quarterfinals of the 2022 NIT has arrived and the Xavier Musketeers will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday. The matchup is taking place in Cincinnati with tip-off scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

The NIT is airing on the ESPN network of channels. A live stream is available through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login for the live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Xavier (20-13) edged Cleveland State with a 72-68 victory in round one before dominating Florida for a 72-56 win on Sunday to advance. Nate Johnson led the way with 16 points and five rebounds in the victory.

Vanderbilt (19-16) took down Belmont with an 82-71 victory last Tuesday before surviving a 70-68 overtime victory over Dayton on Sunday. Scotty Pippen Jr. turned up with 32 points and seven assists in the win.

Xavier is a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 144.

How to watch Xavier vs. Vanderbilt

Date: Tuesday, March 22
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
Odds: Xavier -4, TOTAL 144

