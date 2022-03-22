 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NIT

Wake Forest and Texas A&M face off on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the NIT. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 ACC Tournament - Wake Forest v Boston College Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The quarterfinals of the 2022 NIT has arrived and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday. The matchup is taking place in College Station, TX, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

The NIT is airing on the ESPN network of channels. A live stream is available through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login for the live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wake Forest (25-9) has handled its business in both of its NIT matchups so far, defeating Towson 74-64 last Wednesday before taking down VCU 80-74 on Saturday. Alondes Williams led the Demon Deacs on Saturday with 19 points and five assists.

Texas A&M (25-12) have also picked up a pair of impressive victories, taking down Alcorn State 74-62 last Tuesday before blitzing Oregon 75-60 on Saturday. Quenton Jackson dropped 17 points against the Ducks.

Texas A&M is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 147.

How to watch Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

Date: Wednesday, March 23
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
Odds: Texas A&M -2.5, TOTAL 147

More From DraftKings Nation