Washington State vs. BYU: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NIT

The quarterfinals of the 2022 NIT has arrived and the Washington State Cougars will face off against the BYU Cougars on Wednesday. The matchup is taking place in Provo, UT, with tip-off scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

The NIT is airing on the ESPN network of channels. A live stream is available through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login for the live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Washington State (21-14) has picked up a few impressive victories so far in the NIT, taking down Santa Clara 63-50 last Tuesday before cruising past SMU for a 75-63 victory on Sunday. Michael Flowers dropped 22 points in the win over the Mustangs.

BYU (24-10) has also cruised to two comfortable victories in this tournament, beating Long Beach State 93-72 on Wednesday before downing Northern Iowa 90-71 on Saturday. Gideon George led the team in Saturday’s victory with 27 points and six rebounds.

BYU is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 143.5.

