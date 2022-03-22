Opening odds for 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The PGA Tour returns this weekend with the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. The unique tournament will run from Thursday, March 24th to the championship round on Sunday, March 27th. The field will consist of the top 64 golfers from the Official World Golf Ranking as of March 14th, and if anyone isn’t available the next highest-ranked player that is available is invited.
This event is the only match play format in the World Golf Championships or in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event anywhere, and basically the only time the format is played at a high-level outside of collegiate golf or USGA Amateur Championships in the United States.
In the WGC format there are 16 groups of four golfers, and those with the best record will advance after a round-robin on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will advance to the Round of 16 on Saturday morning. Eight survivors from there will play the quarterfinals in the afternoon. On Sunday there will be a final four, with the two winners advancing to play for the championship, and the two semifinal losers competing for third place money.
Heading into the tournament, Jon Rahm has the best odds to win the event with +1200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Justin Thomas (+1400), Viktor Hovland (+1400), Scottie Scheffler (+1600) and Dustin Johnson (+2000) round out the top-five golfers with the best odds to win.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 4
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 4
|Jon Rahm
|+1200
|+225
|Viktor Hovland
|+1400
|+275
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|+225
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1600
|+350
|Xander Schauffele
|+2000
|+350
|Dustin Johnson
|+2000
|+450
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|+330
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|+500
|Daniel Berger
|+2800
|+650
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+3000
|+700
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+3000
|+700
|Billy Horschel
|+3000
|+700
|Paul Casey
|+3000
|+700
|Brooks Koepka
|+3000
|+700
|Russell Henley
|+3500
|+750
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+3500
|+750
|Will Zalatoris
|+3500
|+750
|Jordan Spieth
|+3500
|+750
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|+750
|Sergio Garcia
|+3500
|+750
|Shane Lowry
|+4000
|+1000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+4000
|+750
|Sungjae Im
|+4500
|+1100
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|+1200
|Abraham Ancer
|+5000
|+1200
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+5000
|+1200
|Corey Conners
|+6000
|+1400
|Talor Gooch
|+6000
|+1600
|Alex Noren
|+6000
|+1400
|Max Homa
|+6000
|+1400
|Marc Leishman
|+6000
|+1400
|Kevin Kisner
|+6500
|+1600
|Brian Harman
|+6500
|+1600
|Tony Finau
|+6500
|+1600
|Bubba Watson
|+6500
|+1600
|Ian Poulter
|+6500
|+1600
|Patrick Reed
|+6500
|+1600
|Jason Kokrak
|+6500
|+1600
|Robert MacIntyre
|+6500
|+1600
|Justin Rose
|+7000
|+1700
|Maverick McNealy
|+8000
|+1900
|Sepp Straka
|+8000
|+1900
|Tom Hoge
|+8000
|+1900
|Webb Simpson
|+8000
|+1900
|Si Woo Kim
|+8000
|+1900
|Keith Mitchell
|+8000
|+1900
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+8000
|+1900
|Kevin Na
|+9000
|+2200
|Keegan Bradley
|+9000
|+2200
|Cameron Young
|+9000
|+2500
|Seamus Power
|+10000
|+2500
|Thomas Pieters
|+10000
|+2500
|Harold Varner III
|+10000
|+2200
|Cameron Tringale
|+13000
|+3000
|Sebastian Munoz
|+13000
|+3000
|Luke List
|+13000
|+3000
|Lee Westwood
|+13000
|+3000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+13000
|+3000
|Matthew Wolff
|+13000
|+3000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+13000
|+3000
|Lucas Herbert
|+15000
|+3500
|Min Woo Lee
|+18000
|+4000
|Takumi Kanaya
|+25000
|+6000
|Richard Bland
|+25000
|+6000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.