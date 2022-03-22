Opening odds for 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The PGA Tour returns this weekend with the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. The unique tournament will run from Thursday, March 24th to the championship round on Sunday, March 27th. The field will consist of the top 64 golfers from the Official World Golf Ranking as of March 14th, and if anyone isn’t available the next highest-ranked player that is available is invited.

This event is the only match play format in the World Golf Championships or in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event anywhere, and basically the only time the format is played at a high-level outside of collegiate golf or USGA Amateur Championships in the United States.

In the WGC format there are 16 groups of four golfers, and those with the best record will advance after a round-robin on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will advance to the Round of 16 on Saturday morning. Eight survivors from there will play the quarterfinals in the afternoon. On Sunday there will be a final four, with the two winners advancing to play for the championship, and the two semifinal losers competing for third place money.

Heading into the tournament, Jon Rahm has the best odds to win the event with +1200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Justin Thomas (+1400), Viktor Hovland (+1400), Scottie Scheffler (+1600) and Dustin Johnson (+2000) round out the top-five golfers with the best odds to win.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds Golfer Winner Top 4 Golfer Winner Top 4 Jon Rahm +1200 +225 Viktor Hovland +1400 +275 Justin Thomas +1400 +225 Scottie Scheffler +1600 +350 Xander Schauffele +2000 +350 Dustin Johnson +2000 +450 Collin Morikawa +2000 +330 Patrick Cantlay +2200 +500 Daniel Berger +2800 +650 Louis Oosthuizen +3000 +700 Tyrrell Hatton +3000 +700 Billy Horschel +3000 +700 Paul Casey +3000 +700 Brooks Koepka +3000 +700 Russell Henley +3500 +750 Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 +750 Will Zalatoris +3500 +750 Jordan Spieth +3500 +750 Joaquin Niemann +3500 +750 Sergio Garcia +3500 +750 Shane Lowry +4000 +1000 Bryson DeChambeau +4000 +750 Sungjae Im +4500 +1100 Adam Scott +5000 +1200 Abraham Ancer +5000 +1200 Tommy Fleetwood +5000 +1200 Corey Conners +6000 +1400 Talor Gooch +6000 +1600 Alex Noren +6000 +1400 Max Homa +6000 +1400 Marc Leishman +6000 +1400 Kevin Kisner +6500 +1600 Brian Harman +6500 +1600 Tony Finau +6500 +1600 Bubba Watson +6500 +1600 Ian Poulter +6500 +1600 Patrick Reed +6500 +1600 Jason Kokrak +6500 +1600 Robert MacIntyre +6500 +1600 Justin Rose +7000 +1700 Maverick McNealy +8000 +1900 Sepp Straka +8000 +1900 Tom Hoge +8000 +1900 Webb Simpson +8000 +1900 Si Woo Kim +8000 +1900 Keith Mitchell +8000 +1900 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000 +1900 Kevin Na +9000 +2200 Keegan Bradley +9000 +2200 Cameron Young +9000 +2500 Seamus Power +10000 +2500 Thomas Pieters +10000 +2500 Harold Varner III +10000 +2200 Cameron Tringale +13000 +3000 Sebastian Munoz +13000 +3000 Luke List +13000 +3000 Lee Westwood +13000 +3000 Mackenzie Hughes +13000 +3000 Matthew Wolff +13000 +3000 Erik Van Rooyen +13000 +3000 Lucas Herbert +15000 +3500 Min Woo Lee +18000 +4000 Takumi Kanaya +25000 +6000 Richard Bland +25000 +6000

