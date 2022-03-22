 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The field is set for the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the only head-to-head event in pro golf.

Sungjae Im of Korea chips on the practice range prior to the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 22, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Chuck Burton/Getty Images

The PGA Tour returns this weekend with the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. The unique tournament will run from Thursday, March 24th to the championship round on Sunday, March 27th. The field will consist of the top 64 golfers from the Official World Golf Ranking as of March 14th, and if anyone isn’t available the next highest-ranked player that is available is invited.

This event is the only match play format in the World Golf Championships or in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event anywhere, and basically the only time the format is played at a high-level outside of collegiate golf or USGA Amateur Championships in the United States.

In the WGC format there are 16 groups of four golfers, and those with the best record will advance after a round-robin on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will advance to the Round of 16 on Saturday morning. Eight survivors from there will play the quarterfinals in the afternoon. On Sunday there will be a final four, with the two winners advancing to play for the championship, and the two semifinal losers competing for third place money.

Heading into the tournament, Jon Rahm has the best odds to win the event with +1200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Justin Thomas (+1400), Viktor Hovland (+1400), Scottie Scheffler (+1600) and Dustin Johnson (+2000) round out the top-five golfers with the best odds to win.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds

Golfer Winner Top 4
Jon Rahm +1200 +225
Viktor Hovland +1400 +275
Justin Thomas +1400 +225
Scottie Scheffler +1600 +350
Xander Schauffele +2000 +350
Dustin Johnson +2000 +450
Collin Morikawa +2000 +330
Patrick Cantlay +2200 +500
Daniel Berger +2800 +650
Louis Oosthuizen +3000 +700
Tyrrell Hatton +3000 +700
Billy Horschel +3000 +700
Paul Casey +3000 +700
Brooks Koepka +3000 +700
Russell Henley +3500 +750
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 +750
Will Zalatoris +3500 +750
Jordan Spieth +3500 +750
Joaquin Niemann +3500 +750
Sergio Garcia +3500 +750
Shane Lowry +4000 +1000
Bryson DeChambeau +4000 +750
Sungjae Im +4500 +1100
Adam Scott +5000 +1200
Abraham Ancer +5000 +1200
Tommy Fleetwood +5000 +1200
Corey Conners +6000 +1400
Talor Gooch +6000 +1600
Alex Noren +6000 +1400
Max Homa +6000 +1400
Marc Leishman +6000 +1400
Kevin Kisner +6500 +1600
Brian Harman +6500 +1600
Tony Finau +6500 +1600
Bubba Watson +6500 +1600
Ian Poulter +6500 +1600
Patrick Reed +6500 +1600
Jason Kokrak +6500 +1600
Robert MacIntyre +6500 +1600
Justin Rose +7000 +1700
Maverick McNealy +8000 +1900
Sepp Straka +8000 +1900
Tom Hoge +8000 +1900
Webb Simpson +8000 +1900
Si Woo Kim +8000 +1900
Keith Mitchell +8000 +1900
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000 +1900
Kevin Na +9000 +2200
Keegan Bradley +9000 +2200
Cameron Young +9000 +2500
Seamus Power +10000 +2500
Thomas Pieters +10000 +2500
Harold Varner III +10000 +2200
Cameron Tringale +13000 +3000
Sebastian Munoz +13000 +3000
Luke List +13000 +3000
Lee Westwood +13000 +3000
Mackenzie Hughes +13000 +3000
Matthew Wolff +13000 +3000
Erik Van Rooyen +13000 +3000
Lucas Herbert +15000 +3500
Min Woo Lee +18000 +4000
Takumi Kanaya +25000 +6000
Richard Bland +25000 +6000

