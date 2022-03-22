Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The NASCAR race this weekend is the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. The race will be held at the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 27th. The track is 3.426 miles long making it one of the longer NASCAR tracks in the season. Lap-wise, drivers will only need to complete 68 laps with the longest stretch being 36 laps in the final stage. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and it will air on FOX.

This is only the second running of this race in NASCAR history. Chase Elliott won the race in 2021 with a time of 3:07:11 in only 54 laps because of rain.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix that can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Chase Elliott +250 -140 -320 Kyle Larson +300 -125 -265 Martin Truex Jr. +1000 +200 -140 Kyle Busch +1000 +200 -140 Austin Cindric +1400 +250 -125 Chase Briscoe +1600 +300 +100 A.J. Allmendinger +1600 +300 +100 Denny Hamlin +1600 +300 -110 Christopher Bell +1600 +350 +150 William Byron +1900 +400 +250 Ryan Blaney +1900 +400 +200 Ross Chastain +2500 +450 +250 Joey Logano +2500 +500 +300 Alex Bowman +3000 +800 +350 Tyler Reddick +3000 +500 +300 Kurt Busch +5000 +1200 +500 Kevin Harvick +7000 +2000 +800 Chris Buescher +8000 +2200 +1000 Erik Jones +8000 +2200 +1000 Brad Keselowski +10000 +3000 +1200 Austin Dillon +10000 +3000 +1200 Michael McDowell +10000 +2200 +1200 Justin Haley +10000 +3000 +1200 Kaz Grala +10000 +3000 +1200 Daniel Suarez +10000 +3000 +1200 Cole Custer +10000 +9000 +3500 Aric Almirola +20000 +5500 +2500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 +3000 +1000 Bubba Wallace +30000 +9000 +3500 Todd Gilliland +30000 +9000 +3500 Harrison Burton +30000 +9000 +3500 Andy Lally +50000 +14000 +6000 Ty Dillon +50000 +14000 +6000 Corey Lajoie +50000 +14000 +6000 Boris Said +100000 +30000 +10000 Loris Hezemans +100000 +30000 +10000 Josh Bilicki +100000 +30000 +10000 Joey Hand +100000 +30000 +10000 Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +10000

