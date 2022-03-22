 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas road course.

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) performs a burnout as he celebrates winning the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR race this weekend is the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. The race will be held at the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 27th. The track is 3.426 miles long making it one of the longer NASCAR tracks in the season. Lap-wise, drivers will only need to complete 68 laps with the longest stretch being 36 laps in the final stage. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and it will air on FOX.

This is only the second running of this race in NASCAR history. Chase Elliott won the race in 2021 with a time of 3:07:11 in only 54 laps because of rain.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix that can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Chase Elliott +250 -140 -320
Kyle Larson +300 -125 -265
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 +200 -140
Kyle Busch +1000 +200 -140
Austin Cindric +1400 +250 -125
Chase Briscoe +1600 +300 +100
A.J. Allmendinger +1600 +300 +100
Denny Hamlin +1600 +300 -110
Christopher Bell +1600 +350 +150
William Byron +1900 +400 +250
Ryan Blaney +1900 +400 +200
Ross Chastain +2500 +450 +250
Joey Logano +2500 +500 +300
Alex Bowman +3000 +800 +350
Tyler Reddick +3000 +500 +300
Kurt Busch +5000 +1200 +500
Kevin Harvick +7000 +2000 +800
Chris Buescher +8000 +2200 +1000
Erik Jones +8000 +2200 +1000
Brad Keselowski +10000 +3000 +1200
Austin Dillon +10000 +3000 +1200
Michael McDowell +10000 +2200 +1200
Justin Haley +10000 +3000 +1200
Kaz Grala +10000 +3000 +1200
Daniel Suarez +10000 +3000 +1200
Cole Custer +10000 +9000 +3500
Aric Almirola +20000 +5500 +2500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 +3000 +1000
Bubba Wallace +30000 +9000 +3500
Todd Gilliland +30000 +9000 +3500
Harrison Burton +30000 +9000 +3500
Andy Lally +50000 +14000 +6000
Ty Dillon +50000 +14000 +6000
Corey Lajoie +50000 +14000 +6000
Boris Said +100000 +30000 +10000
Loris Hezemans +100000 +30000 +10000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +30000 +10000
Joey Hand +100000 +30000 +10000
Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +10000

