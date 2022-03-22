Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The NASCAR race this weekend is the 2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. The race will be held at the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 27th. The track is 3.426 miles long making it one of the longer NASCAR tracks in the season. Lap-wise, drivers will only need to complete 68 laps with the longest stretch being 36 laps in the final stage. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and it will air on FOX.
This is only the second running of this race in NASCAR history. Chase Elliott won the race in 2021 with a time of 3:07:11 in only 54 laps because of rain.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s EchoPark Texas Grand Prix that can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Chase Elliott
|+250
|-140
|-320
|Kyle Larson
|+300
|-125
|-265
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1000
|+200
|-140
|Kyle Busch
|+1000
|+200
|-140
|Austin Cindric
|+1400
|+250
|-125
|Chase Briscoe
|+1600
|+300
|+100
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+1600
|+300
|+100
|Denny Hamlin
|+1600
|+300
|-110
|Christopher Bell
|+1600
|+350
|+150
|William Byron
|+1900
|+400
|+250
|Ryan Blaney
|+1900
|+400
|+200
|Ross Chastain
|+2500
|+450
|+250
|Joey Logano
|+2500
|+500
|+300
|Alex Bowman
|+3000
|+800
|+350
|Tyler Reddick
|+3000
|+500
|+300
|Kurt Busch
|+5000
|+1200
|+500
|Kevin Harvick
|+7000
|+2000
|+800
|Chris Buescher
|+8000
|+2200
|+1000
|Erik Jones
|+8000
|+2200
|+1000
|Brad Keselowski
|+10000
|+3000
|+1200
|Austin Dillon
|+10000
|+3000
|+1200
|Michael McDowell
|+10000
|+2200
|+1200
|Justin Haley
|+10000
|+3000
|+1200
|Kaz Grala
|+10000
|+3000
|+1200
|Daniel Suarez
|+10000
|+3000
|+1200
|Cole Custer
|+10000
|+9000
|+3500
|Aric Almirola
|+20000
|+5500
|+2500
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+20000
|+3000
|+1000
|Bubba Wallace
|+30000
|+9000
|+3500
|Todd Gilliland
|+30000
|+9000
|+3500
|Harrison Burton
|+30000
|+9000
|+3500
|Andy Lally
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Ty Dillon
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Corey Lajoie
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Boris Said
|+100000
|+30000
|+10000
|Loris Hezemans
|+100000
|+30000
|+10000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|+30000
|+10000
|Joey Hand
|+100000
|+30000
|+10000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+30000
|+10000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.