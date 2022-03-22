Which double-digit seeds are still in the NCAA Tournament heading into Sweet 16?

The Sweet 16 is here for the 2022 NCAA Tournament and while the usual suspects are still here, there are plenty of newcomers to the party. There are three No. 1 seeds remaining in the tournament, including No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, but the normalcy stops there. This is one of the craziest brackets in recent memory when it comes to upsets and features four double-digit seeds in the final 16.

We’ll be tracking all the double-digit seeds as they look to make some noise in the Big Dance. Does the dream die here or will these teams continue to upend brackets across the country? Here are the teams that have advanced past the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

Double-digit seeds advancing to Sweet 16

No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks

First Round: Defeated No. 2 Kentucky 86-79

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Murray State 70-60

No. 11 Michigan Wolverines

First Round: Defeated No. 6 Colorado State 75-63

Second Round: Defeated No. 3 Tennessee 76-68

No. 10 Miami Hurricanes

First Round: Defeated No. 7 USC 68-66

Second Round: Defeated No. 2 Auburn 79-61

No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones

First Round: Defeated No. 6 LSU 59-54

Second Round: Defeated No. 3 Wisconsin 54-49