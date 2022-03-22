Malik Willis set to throw at Liberty Pro Day

There hasn’t been any prospect to improve his draft stock as drastically since the end of the 2021 college football season as Liberty QB Malik Willis. Since a stellar week of practice at the Senior Bowl (where he went on to be the game’s leading rusher), he’s been busy checking boxes left and right for NFL teams in search of a franchise quarterback. That continues Tuesday, March 22, when Willis will work out at his Liberty Pro Day.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid notes that Willis is set to throw for scouts at 12:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of Liberty’s Pro Day will air on NFL Network.

Willis measured in at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, though he didn’t participate in the standard drills like the 40-yard dash. As we get any measurements or testing results from his Liberty Pro Day, we’ll post updates.

