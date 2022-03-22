When and where is the Final Four of the NIT?

The NIT Final Four is back where it belongs. For the first time in three years, the tournament’s Final Four will take place inside the world’s most famous arena: New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The Garden has hosted NIT games since the tourney’s inception in the 1930s, and 2020 was the first year the event didn’t take place in the World’s Most Famous Arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season’s Final Four was held at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas with the Memphis Tigers winning the 2021 NIT Championship. When Madison Square Garden last hosted an NIT game, the Texas Longhorns cut down the nets after defeating Lipscomb 81-66 in the tournament final.

This year’s tournament began with 32 teams and is now down to eight: BYU, St. Bonaventure, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest, Washington State, and Xavier. The four quarterfinal games will occur at campus sites on March 22 and 23.

The winners will advance to the semifinals at MSG on March 29, and title game is set for March 31.