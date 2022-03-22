How to live stream Malik Willis workout at Liberty Pro Day

Malik Willis, who is one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class will be under the spotlight Tuesday at noon on NFL Network. Willis will showcase his talent at Liberty’s Pro Day in front of scouts and front-office executives.

The dual-threat quarterback is coming off a solid 2021 campaign for the Flames, where he completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also had 878 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

In his first season at Liberty (2020), Willis exploded onto the scene, completing 64.2% of his passes for 2,250 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also picked up 944 yards and 14 touchdowns. Willis and Kenny Pickett will likely be the first quarterbacks to come off the board.

Malik Willis Pro Day: How to live stream

Date: Tuesday, March 22

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV coverage: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Willis is the odds favorite to be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, with odds at -175 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds to be drafted No. 2 Overall sit at +550.