Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, March 22

We have a solid four-game slate in the NBA on Tuesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

De’Andre Hunter over 14.5 points (+100)

The Atlanta Hawks will be looking for Hunter to be one of their main scoring options tonight against the New York Knicks. This season, the former UVA standout is averaging 13.5 points on 44.9% shooting from the field and 38.7% from three-point range.

The Knicks will be shifting their defense towards Trae Young, which should open up things for Hunter, Danilo Gallinari, and Kevin Huerter. Hunter has scored more than 14.5 points in seven out of his last 10 games (16.9 points per game).

Jrue Holiday over 18.5 points (-115)

Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Chicago Bulls, who just played last night against the Toronto Raptors. The veteran point guard will be looked upon to score as the Bucks are without Khris Middleton because of left wrist soreness. This season, Holiday is averaging 19.5 points on 46.9% shooting from the field and 44.4% from three in two games against Chicago.

The 31-year-old has a favorable matchup against the Bulls, who are giving up the second-most points to point guards this season. Holiday has scored more than 18.5 points in six out of his last 10 games.

Reggie Jackson over 6.5 assists (-110)

Our last player prop bet for tonight’s four-game slate will be involving Los Angeles Clippers veteran point guard Reggie Jackson. Jackson has played well this season, doing a little bit of everything on the floor. The 31-year-old point guard is averaging 17.0 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The Clippers will need Jackson to be a scorer and facilitator tonight against Denver. He has dished out more than 6.5 assists in five out of his last 10 games and had two other games with at least six assists. Jackson is averaging eight assists per game in two games against the Nuggets.

