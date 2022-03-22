NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, March 22

We only have four games on the schedule in the NBA Tuesday night, with a doubleheader on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Atlanta Hawks will go on the road to play the New York Knicks. Then at 10 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Clippers will play the Denver Nuggets. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Pat Connaughton, Bucks, $3,700

With the Milwaukee Bucks not having Khris Middleton for tonight’s game, they will need guys such as Connaughton and Grayson Allen to fill in that production. The former had a nice performance on Saturday night against Minnesota.

Connaughton had 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes off the bench (26.3 fantasy points). If the Bucks can get at least 10 points tonight from him against the Bulls, who are ranked 18th against SF/PFs (OPRK) this season, it will go a long way.

DeMarcus Cousins, Nuggets, $4,100

Cousins has given the Denver Nuggets quality minutes off the bench as a backup center behind All-Star Nikola Jokic this season. The veteran big man is putting up 9.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game (21 games).

The 31-year-old Cousins is a good option for your UTIL or center spot, especially if you want to save some salary for another spot. In his last three games, he’s averaging 23.7 FPPG and has scored at least 10 or more points over that time.

Moritz Wagner, Magic, $4,000

Wagner has been on a tear lately for the Orlando Magic as he’s scored in double figures in five-straight games. Out of those five games, his best performance happened last week vs. the Nets where Wagner recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds (35.8 fantasy points).

The former University of Michigan standout will likely continue to see playing time off the bench tonight against the Golden State Warriors. Wagner is averaging 26.2 fantasy points per game this month.