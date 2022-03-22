Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Magic on Tuesday

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors (47-24) will begin a five-game road trip on Tuesday night against Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic (19-53).

In their first matchup on Dec. 6, the Warriors defeated the Magic 126-95 at Chase Center in dominating fashion. Stephen Curry scored a game-high 31 points, while Andrew Wiggins added 28 points. The Warriors are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 215.

Warriors vs. Magic, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -7.5

The Warriors enter tonight’s game on a two-game losing streak after falling 110-108 to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. Jordan Poole led Golden State with 28 points, but the Warriors struggled from three-point line, only shooting 33.3%. Despite that loss, the Warriors are still in the running to grab to second seed, which is currently held by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State should be able to get back into the win tonight against the Magic, who have lost three out of their last four games at home. The Warriors are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games, but 15-16-2 ATS on the road this season. They are also 8-9-2 ATS as the road favorite and 2-5 without Curry in the lineup this season.

As for the Magic, they snapped their three-game losing streak with a five-point win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. Wendell Carter Jr. dominated the Thunder inside the paint with 30 points and 16 rebounds. Orlando is 2-5 in the last seven games and 11-23-1 ATS at home this season. Furthermore, the Magic are 8-20-1 ATS when listed as the home underdog.

Over/Under: Under 215

When the Warriors and Magic played each other in December, the total points scored were 221. The total has gone under in five of the Warriors’ last six games, while the total has gone under in eight of the Magic’s last 12 games.

