Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Knicks on Tuesday

In the first game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) will head to Madison Square Garden to play RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks (30-41).

The last time these two teams played each other, the Knicks defeated the Hawks 117-108 on Jan. 15 at State Farm Arena. Barrett led New York with 26 points and was one of five starters who scored in double figures. The Knicks will be without Julius Randle in this game, as he was ruled out with a calf injury. The Hawks are three-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 226.

Hawks vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +3

The Hawks have lost two out of their last three games after losing by five points to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Danilo Gallinari was Atlanta’s leading scorer with 27 points on 11-21 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 from three-point range. Atlanta has not fared well on the road this season with a record of 12-22.

The Hawks have lost three-straight road games by 7.3 points per game and are 0-6 against the spread in their last six road games. Atlanta is also 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games and 4-7 ATS as the road favorite this season.

As for the Knicks, they had their two-game winning streak snapped on Sunday night in a 15-point loss to the Utah Jazz at MSG. New York has not had a great season and it appears that the Knicks will miss the playoffs after being a fourth seed last year. The Knicks are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games, but 1-7 ATS in their last eight home games. New York’s only cover at home was against the Portland Trail Blazers on Mar. 16. New York is 3-8 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Over/Under: Under 226

In their last three matchups this season, the total points scored were 189, 188, and 225. The total has gone under in six of the Hawks’ last eight games, while the total has gone under in four of the Knicks’ last six games.

