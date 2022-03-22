Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Bucks on Tuesday

The Chicago Bulls (42-29) will take on the Milwaukee Bucks (44-27) at Fiserv Form on Tuesday night, with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. It’s the third of four meetings between the two sides, as the Bucks have gone 2-0 against Chicago so far this season.

The Bulls just snapped a three-game losing streak with a big 113-99 win over Toronto on Tuesday, with both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan putting up 26 points. Milwaukee is coming off a 138-119 loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday, but will be ready to go against Chicago with a few extra days of rest.

The Bucks are favored by seven points at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re priced at -290 on the moneyline with the Bulls at +230. The point total is set at 234.5.

Bulls vs. Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -7

The Bulls have gone just 4-8 since the All-Star break, sliding back in the standings a bit as they’ve been missing the services of Lonzo Ball, who’s been out with a knee injury since mid-January. Chicago will be playing the second of back-to-back games after the loss at home to the Raptors last night, while the Bucks haven’t played since Saturday and will come into this game with two full days of rest.

Chicago is just 2-9 ATS in its last 11 outings, failing to cover the spread for the most part regardless of a win or loss. The Bulls look to take advantage of Khris Middleton (wrist) being sidelined for this game, but Milwaukee has enough depth that it should be able to hold off Chicago’s offense, which has averaged only 108 points through the last three games.

The Bucks are 7-3 ATS through their last 10 games and with Giannis Antetokounmpo ready to go with fresh legs, they should be able to handle the Bulls at home tonight.

Over/Under: Under 234.5

The Bulls will be coming into this game tired after a hard-fought battle at home against Toronto last night. They’ve only gone over the total twice in their last 10 games, while the Bucks have done it five times in that same stretch. Milwaukee may not need to keep its foot on the gas the entire night, depending on how well Chicago is holding up heading down the fourth quarter stretch.

Both of the previous meetings between these sides finished under the total, with a 94-90 final score in the first game, followed by a 118-112 win for the Bucks in the second game at the beginning of March. Take the under in this one, regardless of the outcome.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.