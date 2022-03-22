When is Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller’s Pro Day?

The 2022 NFL Draft is only weeks away and everybody will be watching to see how many and which running backs will be drafted in the first two days. One of the running backs that should hear his name called early is Isaiah Spiller from Texas A&M.

Spiller is scheduled to have his pro day on Tuesday, March 22. The former Aggies running back was one of the best running backs in the country and SEC last season. The 6-foot-1 Spiller posted 1,011 yards on 179 carries for six touchdowns and 25 receptions for 189 yards and a score.

The young running back was a touchdown machine in college, recording 26 total scores in his three seasons at College Station. In 2020 with Kellen Mond at quarterback, Spiller had 1,036 yards for 188 carries and nine touchdowns. He also made some noise in the receiving game with 20 receptions for 193 yards. Spiller and Breece Hall will likely be the first two running backs off the board next month.