When is Iowa State RB Breece Hall’s Pro Day?

The 2022 NFL Draft is only weeks away and everybody will be watching to see how many and which running backs will be drafted in the first two days. One of the running backs that should hear his name called early is Breece Hall from Iowa State.

Hall is scheduled to have his pro day on Tuesday, March 22. The 6-foot-1 running back was one of the best running backs in college football this season. Hall had 1,472 yards on 253 carries with 20 touchdowns, along with 36 receptions for 302 yards and three scores. But Hall really took off in 2020 as a sophomore, where he recorded 1,572 yards on 279 carries and 21 touchdowns.

The young running back finished within the top-10 of Heisman voting over the last two years and is one of the more complete running backs in this class. We might not see any running backs taken in the first round, but he should be one of the first guys to hear his name.