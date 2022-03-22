When is Ole Miss QB Matt Corral’s Pro Day?

The 2022 NFL Draft is only weeks away and everybody will be watching to see how many and which quarterbacks will be drafted in the first two days. One of the quarterbacks that could hear his name called in the first round is former Ole Miss Rebels signal caller Matt Corral.

Corral is scheduled to have his pro day on Wednesday, March 23. The young quarterback had a solid redshirt junior campaign this past season. The 6-foot-1 Corral completed 67.9% of his passes for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He was also a major factor on the ground with a career-high 614 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The former Ole Miss standout finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting. Corral also had a great 2020 season, where he completed 70.9% (career-high) of his passes for 3,337 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 touchdowns. He also recorded 506 rushing yards and four scores. Corral, along with Malik Willis, and Kenny Pickett are the three quarterbacks who could be selected in Day 1 of the draft.