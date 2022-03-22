When is Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder’s Pro Day?

The 2022 NFL Draft is only weeks away and everybody will be watching to see how many and which quarterbacks will be drafted in the first two days. One of the quarterbacks that should hear his name called on Day 2 is former Cincinnati Bearcats signal-caller Desmond Ridder.

Ridder is scheduled to have his pro day on March 24. The 6-foot-4 quarterback had a terrific four-year career at Cincinnati that saw him throw for 10,239 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions. In his last season at Cincy, Ridder completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,334 yards, 30 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also recorded 355 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

For his efforts, Ridder finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting. The dual-threat signal-caller will not have to wait to hear his name called as he’s one of the more pro-ready quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.