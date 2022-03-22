When is UNC QB Sam Howell’s Pro Day?

The 2022 NFL Draft is only weeks away and everybody will be watching to see how many and which quarterbacks will be drafted in the first two days. One of the quarterbacks that should hear his name called on Day 2 is former North Carolina Tarheels signal caller Sam Howell.

Howell is scheduled to have his pro day on March 28. The young quarterback took a step back in 2021 after a prolific 2020 season. However, he still completed 62.5% of his passes for 3,056 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Howell was also a running threat with 828 yards (183 carries) and a career-high 11 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1 signal-caller burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2019, where he completed 61.4% of his passes for 3,641 yards, 38 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Then in 2020, he threw for 3,586 yards, 30 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. NFL.com projects Howell to be an average starter in his NFL career.