Will Isaiah Spiller run the 40-yard dash at his Liberty Pro Day?

One of the nation’s top running back prospects turned heads at the NFL Combine, but unfortunately not thanks to out-of-this-world testing. Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller declined to run the 40-yard dash, which raised some (small) red flags for those wondering why he wouldn’t participate. The obvious concern is that he declined to run simply because he knew the result could hurt his draft stock.

After the combine, Spiller’s agent noted that he was dealing with a “strained abductor muscle” that limited his training, Adam Schefter reported. He confirmed that Spiller did intend to run at his Pro Day, and perhaps retest in other areas where he fell short in his first attempt.

Spiller participated in two drills at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, including the vertical jump and broad jump. He measured in at a 30” vertical jump (9th percentile among running backs) and 114” broad jump (28th percentile) — both disappointing in the grand scheme of things for a top prospect, though testing isn’t everything.

Spiller’s performance on the field in his three seasons at Texas A&M should continue to hold the most weight in his evaluation as a draft prospect, however. He’s had back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and has shown he’s plenty elusive for his size despite not having much speed to his game.

Spiller has the third-best odds to be the first running back selected in this year’s draft at +650 on DraftKings Sportsbook, sitting behind Breece Hall (-200) and Kenneth Walker (+175)