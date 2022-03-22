How to watch WWE NXT 2.0 via live stream and what to watch on the March 22nd episode

WWE NXT 2.0 returns to your screens tonight with another live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

We’re now just 11 days away the Stand and Deliver pay-per-view in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend and the card has mostly been fleshed out. For tonight’s show, we’ll continue the build to the PPV and crown a new Dusty Cup champion on the women’s side.

How to watch WWE NXT 2.0

Date: Tuesday, March 22nd

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT 2.0

We’ll get the finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as the team of Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray will meet the duo of Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai. Shirai/KLR got to the final by defeating Amari Miller/Lash Legend and Kacy Catanzaro/Kayden Carter. The unlikely duo of Choo/Kai dispatched of Indi Hartwell/Persia Pirotta in round one before taking out Cora Jade/Raquel Gonzalez in the semifinal. The winner of this matchup will receive a shot at Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship, most likely taking place at Stand and Deliver.

Bron Breakker is on a warpath to get his NXT Championship back and before he meets Dolph Ziggler for the belt at the PPV, he’ll go one-on-one with Robert Roode this evening. The former champ chased off the Dirty Dawgs following the main event of last week’s show.

Also on tonight’s show, we’ll find out two more participants for the North American ladder match at Stand and Deliver. The newly debuted A-Kid will face Grayson Waller for one of the spots and former NA champion Roderick Strong will battle Solo Sikoa for another spot. Those winners will join Santos Escobar and champion Carmelo Hayes in the field.