How the public is betting Tuesday’s NIT quarterfinals matchups

The 2022 NIT Quarterfinals get underway Tuesday, March 22, starting off with the St. Bonaventure Bonnies facing the Virginia Cavaliers at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed up with the Vanderbilt Commodores and Xavier Musketeers tipping at 9:00 p.m.

Heading into gameday, Virginia’s point spread has settled at -3 with most of the public agreeing. 69% of the handle and 66% of bets have been placed on Virginia to cover. The public is more split when it comes to the moneyline, however. Though 74% of the handle has been placed on Virginia’s Moneyline odds (-160), they’re wrangling in just 51% of total bets.

Xavier’s point spread has settled at -2.5 as of Tuesday morning. 52% of the handle and 58% of the bets have been placed on Xavier to cover. Despite the relatively even split on the point spread, the public doesn’t have faith they can pull an outright win. 74% of the handle has been placed on the Xavier moneyline (-140), including 65% of bets. Note that the point total for Vanderbilt-Xavier was off the books briefly Tuesday so betting splits are unavailable, but it is back up and installed at 143.5.

