Giannis Antetokounmpo, Andrew Wiggins, Julius Randle headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, March 22

We’ve got just four games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a decent-sized injury report. Some top teams are still trying to shake some nagging issues as the season concludes, so we’ll see how some of these designations change over the next 10 games. Here’s Tuesday’s injury report in the NBA, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 22

Andrew Wiggins (knee) probable

Moses Moody (shoulder) questionable

Wiggins should be good to go, while Moody could sit. If that happens, look for Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter Jr. to get some additional minutes. Kuminga remains one of the best value options in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT

Suggs is out, so look for Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony to take a majority of the backcourt minutes for Orlando Tuesday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) questionable

If Bogdanovic gets ruled out, Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari are the natural replacement options on the wing for the Hawks.

Julius Randle (calf) OUT

Randle being out is a big blow for the Knicks, who were already underdogs in this game. R.J. Barrett will take on an even bigger scoring load, with Evan Fournier also heavily involved. Look for either Obi Toppin or Taj Gibson to get major run at the power forward spot in Randle’s absence.

Zach LaVine (knee) TBD

The Bulls played Monday, which means LaVine’s knee could be acting up again on a back-to-back set. If he sits, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu are the value plays for Chicago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable

Khris Middleton (wrist) OUT

Antetokounmpo should be good to go, while Middleton will sit out. Jrue Holiday is in line for more shots, but Jordan Nwora and Grayson Allen might be the top value plays Tuesday as they’ll likely take over at the shooting guard spot.

JaMychal Green (hip) probable

Green is probable, which means he’ll likely absorb some minutes from Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green in Denver’s rotation Tuesday against the Clippers.