Linebacker Za’Darius Smith signs three-year $42 million deal with Minnesota Vikings

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per Ian Rapoport. The deal has the ability to reach $47 million from incentives, and it carries an APY of $14 million. Smith had recently agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, but the terms fell through before Smith and his camp signed the contract. Smith was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and has become a dominant pass-rusher in the NFL.

Smith played out his rookie deal with the Ravens and left for Green Bay in free agency in 2019. He played two full seasons with the team, but injuries derailed his 2021 season. He took a back injury into training camp and the surgery from it sidelined him for the entire regular season. He only suited up for one game in 2021 with the Packers and it was the Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers which Green Bay lost.

Smith has played in 91 games over a seven-year career. He has 44.5 sacks with 13.5 of them coming in 2019 for a career-high. This deal keeps Smith in the NFC North and he will see his former Packers teammates at least twice in the 2022 season.