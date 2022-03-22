Full list of tee times for Round 1 of WGC-Dell Match Play

The only match play format in professional golf is back in Texas on Wednesday, as the first round of group play gets underway in the WGC-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club.
The first day sees the No. 1 seeds in each of the 16 groups face off against the No. 4 seeds, and the No. 2 seeds play the No. 3 seeds. But even with a loss no one is eliminated, as the winner of each group is the one that completes group play with the most points after three rounds contested per player.
You can watch all of the tournament’s action Wednesday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player across their four feeds from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Wednesday.
2022 WGC Match Play, Round 1 tee times
|Time (CT)
|Golfer 1
|vs.
|Golfer 2
|9:20 AM
|Jordan Spieth (11)
|vs.
|Keegan Bradley (60)
|9:31 AM
|Adam Scott (32)
|vs.
|Justin Rose (46)
|9:42 AM
|Justin Thomas (6)
|vs.
|Luke List (53)
|9:53 AM
|Kevin Kisner (29)
|vs.
|Marc Leishman (37)
|10:04 AM
|Joaquin Niemann (14)
|vs.
|Maverick McNealy (64)
|10:15 AM
|Kevin Na (25)
|vs.
|Russell Henley (34)
|10:26 AM
|Viktor Hovland (3)
|vs.
|Sepp Straka (63)
|10:37 AM
|Will Zalatoris (24)
|vs.
|Cameron Tringale (45)
|10:48 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen (10)
|vs.
|Alex Noren (50)
|10:59 AM
|Paul Casey (19)
|vs.
|Corey Conners (36)
|11:10 AM
|Xander Schauffele (7)
|vs.
|Takumi Kanaya (56)
|11:21 AM
|Tony Finau (18)
|vs.
|Lucas Herbert (39)
|11:32 AM
|Abraham Ancer (15)
|vs.
|Bubba Watson (57)
|11:43 AM
|Webb Simpson (31)
|vs.
|Brian Harman (44)
|11:54 AM
|Collin Morikawa (2)
|vs.
|Robert MacIntyre (61)
|12:05 PM
|Jason Kokrak (22)
|vs.
|Sergio Garcia (43)
|12:16 PM
|Billy Horschel (12)
|vs.
|Min Woo Lee (49)
|12:27 PM
|Thomas Pieters (26)
|vs.
|Tom Hoge (33)
|12:38 PM
|Scottie Scheffler (5)
|vs.
|Ian Poulter (59)
|12:49 PM
|Matt Fitzpatrick (20)
|vs.
|Tommy Fleetwood (41)
|1:00 PM
|Tyrrell Hatton (13)
|vs.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52)
|1:11 PM
|Daniel Berger (17)
|vs.
|Si Woo Kim (48)
|1:22 PM
|Patrick Cantlay (4)
|vs.
|Keith Mitchell (62)
|1:33 PM
|Sungjae Im (21)
|vs.
|Seamus Power (42)
|1:44 PM
|Bryson DeChambeau (9)
|vs.
|Richard Bland (54)
|1:55 PM
|Talor Gooch (27)
|vs.
|Lee Westwood (47)
|2:06 PM
|Dustin Johnson (8)
|vs.
|Mackenzie Hughes (51)
|2:17 PM
|Max Homa (30)
|vs.
|Matthew Wolff (38)
|2:28 PM
|Brooks Koepka (16)
|vs.
|Erik van Rooyen (55)
|2:39 PM
|Shane Lowry (28)
|vs.
|Harold Varner III (35)
|2:50 PM
|Jon Rahm (1)
|vs.
|Sebastián Muñoz (58)
|3:01 PM
|Patrick Reed (23)
|vs.
|Cameron Young (40)