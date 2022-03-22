Full list of tee times for Round 1 of WGC-Dell Match Play

The only match play format in professional golf is back in Texas on Wednesday, as the first round of group play gets underway in the WGC-Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club.

The first day sees the No. 1 seeds in each of the 16 groups face off against the No. 4 seeds, and the No. 2 seeds play the No. 3 seeds. But even with a loss no one is eliminated, as the winner of each group is the one that completes group play with the most points after three rounds contested per player.

You can watch all of the tournament’s action Wednesday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player across their four feeds from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Wednesday.