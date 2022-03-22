 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Luka Doncic ruled out Wednesday vs. Rockets with ankle soreness

The Mavericks have been managing the guard’s injury for some time now.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 21, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled star point guard Luka Doncic out for Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets due to ankle soreness. This ankle has been bothering Doncic for some time now and has caused him to miss games here and there, but shouldn’t be considered a serious issue.

As Stein mentions, this is more of a rest night than an actual injury. Doncic has been the catalyst for Dallas’ strong season, averaging 27.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. He opened the year as the favorite to win NBA MVP per DraftKings Sportsbook, but has fallen behind the likes of Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo over the course of the season. Doncic is currently +3000 to win the honor.

With the star out, the Mavericks will likely have Jalen Brunson operate as the point guard. Look for Trey Burke to also get some minutes at the position, especially since Brunson is a more capable player off the ball. Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock should get more looks on the perimeter as well, but Brunson is probably the best value add in fantasy/DFS lineups with Doncic out. The Mavericks should still be favored against the Rockets.

More From DraftKings Nation