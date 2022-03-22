Luka Doncic ruled out Wednesday vs. Rockets with ankle soreness

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled star point guard Luka Doncic out for Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets due to ankle soreness. This ankle has been bothering Doncic for some time now and has caused him to miss games here and there, but shouldn’t be considered a serious issue.

The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (right ankle soreness) will get a night of rest Wednesday when Dallas plays host to Houston.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 22, 2022

As Stein mentions, this is more of a rest night than an actual injury. Doncic has been the catalyst for Dallas’ strong season, averaging 27.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. He opened the year as the favorite to win NBA MVP per DraftKings Sportsbook, but has fallen behind the likes of Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo over the course of the season. Doncic is currently +3000 to win the honor.

With the star out, the Mavericks will likely have Jalen Brunson operate as the point guard. Look for Trey Burke to also get some minutes at the position, especially since Brunson is a more capable player off the ball. Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock should get more looks on the perimeter as well, but Brunson is probably the best value add in fantasy/DFS lineups with Doncic out. The Mavericks should still be favored against the Rockets.