Which teams have advanced to the Final Four in the 2022 NIT Tournament?

The 32 teams that started the 2022 NIT have played down to four, and the semifinals and final of America’s oldest college basketball tournament will head to Madison Square Garden in New York to determine a champion.

While the NIT was moved to Texas in 2021, and the 2020 postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, otherwise the NIT has been an annual event since 1938. Always held in the various iterations of Madison Square Garden, what was once an eight-team invitational for the best teams in America is now a 32-team event with a bracket played out on campuses across America.

The best four teams from that event will look to cut down the nets under the iconic concave ceiling, with the semifinals scheduled for March 29th, and the championship game on March 31st.

Here’s a list of each team that’s advanced to the Final Four of the 2022 NIT Men’s Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Bottom Left: St. Bonaventure