World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty retires from professional tennis at age 25

The top women’s tennis player in the world has retired from the game, as Ashleigh Barty has announced her separation from the game.

“I just had that gut feeling after Wimbledon,” said Barty in her Instagram post. “And then came the challenge of the Australian Open. And I think for me that feels like the most perfect way, my perfect way, to celebrate what an amazing journey my tennis career has been.”

“I’m really, really excited.”

A three-time Grand Slam champion, Barty won the 2022 Australian Open just two months ago in Melbourne.

“I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want, and kind of everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top level anymore. And I just know that I’m absolutely, I am spent. I just know physically I have nothing more to give.”

