Fantasy fallout: Impact of Seahawks re-signing Rashaad Penny

The Seattle Seahawks have brought back in a key piece to their offense by re-signing Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal worth $5.75 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Penny had been underwhelming during his first three seasons in the NFL, but he really broke out towards the end of the season in 2021. With Russell Wilson and Chris Carson dealing with long-term injuries for much of the second half of the season, Penny stepped up in a big way. He rushed for over 100 yards in four games in the final five weeks of the season. He also finished the year with a career-high in touchdowns (6), yards (749) and YPC, which he led the NFL in with 6.3 yards per attempt.

Fantasy football analysis: Rashaad Penny

Fantasy outlook for Rashaad Penny

With Wilson out the door and the most viable current option at quarterback being Drew Lock, it’s probably safe to say Seattle is going to want to run the ball a lot more than normal next season. That bodes well for Penny. Granted, he’ll be splitting snaps with Carson, who returns as the incumbent RB1, but he should still see a petty heavy workload and even has a chance to overtake Carson if he keeps up the production he had at the end of last season.

How signing impacts Chris Carson

Carson has been a lot more consistent as a runner than Penny has during his five-year career. He’s eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark twice, which is impressive considering he’s only played more than 10 games three times.

Carson has had issues with durability, having never been able to finish an entire season. The most games he’s ever played in one year were 15 back in 2019. Last season he played in just four games. Having a back in Penny he can split reps with should keep him less at risk to injury, but it will also limit his carry total for his fantasy owners.