When is Chris Olave, Garret Wilson’s Pro Day at Ohio State?

The 2022 NFL Draft is only weeks away and everybody will be watching to see how many and which wide receivers will be drafted in the first two days. Two wide receivers that will hear their names called early is Ohio State’s Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Olave and Wilson are scheduled to have their pro days on Wednesday, March 23. Both of these receivers put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this month, which helped solidified themselves as the top three receivers in the class.

Olave came back to Ohio State for his senior year and did not disappoint. He posted 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns, which are all career-highs. In his four years with the Buckeyes, the speedy wide receiver produced 175 receptions for 2,702 yards and 35 touchdowns.

As for Wilson, he had a breakout junior season for OSU. The 6-foot receiver recorded 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. Over his three-year career, Wilson had 143 receptions for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns.