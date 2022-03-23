CBI Championship 2022: How to watch, date, game time, live stream info, odds, and more

The matchup for the championship game in the CBI Tournament is set: The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will face the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Wednesday night. The Seahawks coasted past Northern Colorado in Tuesday’s semifinals, 80-64. The Blue Raiders trailed at halftime of their semifinal game versus Abilene Christian but outscored them by 23 in the second half en route to a 85-69 victory.

Here’s a look at the College Basketball Invitational Championship game. Odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 CBI Championship: UNC-Wilmington vs. Middle Tennessee State

Date: Wednesday, March 23

Tip time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

CBI Final Odds

Point spread: MTSU -5

Total: 139

The pick: MTSU -5

Middle Tennessee State has shot better than 40 percent from 3-point range in a couple of its CBI Tournament games thus far, with at least 20 attempts in each. UNC-Wilmington is one of the worst teams in the nation at defending the three ball, allowing 36.2 percent shooting on average. That plus the Blue Raiders’ stronger defense — they rank among Division I’s top 60 in effective field-goal percentage allowed and 3-point defense — should enable them to triumph here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.