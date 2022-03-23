Breaking down the West Region bracket heading into Sweet 16

The top four seeds of the West Region are still alive as they head into Thursday night’s Sweet 16 action. The top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the No. 4 seed Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:09 p.m. ET, followed by the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils against the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders at approximately 9:39 p.m. ET.

Both games will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California and can be seen on CBS.

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas

Point spread: Gonzaga -9.5

Total: 155

Moneyline odds: Gonzaga -490, Arkansas +360

Gonzaga (28-3) allowed the No. 16 seed Georgia State Panthers hang around through the halfway point of the second half before pulling away for a 93-72 first round victory. The Bulldogs were down by 12 points in Round 2 but prevailed with an 82-78 win over the No. 9 seed Memphis Tigers. A year after falling short in the national title game, Gonzaga remains the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win it all, and they have the top-rated offense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency.

Arkansas (27-8) held off the No. 13 seed Vermont Catamounts 75-71 in the first round and survived a bad shooting night with a 53-48 victory over the No. 12 seed New Mexico State Aggies to reach the Sweet 16. The Razorbacks will look to reach the Elite Eight for the second year in a row, and their biggest strength comes on the defensive end where they’re rated No. 14 in adjusted efficiency.

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

Point spread: Texas Tech -1

Total: 137

Moneyline odds: Texas Tech -115, Duke -105

Duke (30-6) kept the Mike Krzyzewski era alive when they knocked off the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans 85-76 despite trailing with less than 3 minutes remaining to reach the Sweet 16. Starting forward AJ Griffin went down with an injury in that game, so he will be a story to monitor as we get closer to game time. The Blue Devils had no issues with the No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton Titans in a 78-61 Round 1 victory. Duke has one of the best offenses in the country as they No. 4 in adjusted efficiency at that end of the floor.

Texas Tech (27-9) crushed the No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats 97-62 to open their NCAA Tournament run, and they followed that up by pulling away from the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the final minute with a 59-53 victory. Red Raiders head coach Mark Adams has done a tremendous job taking over for Chris Beard and keeping their success going. Texas Tech has the best defensive team in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.