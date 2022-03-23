The Basketball Classic 2022: Bracket, how to watch quarterfinals, game times, live stream info, odds, and more

One semifinal matchup is already set in the 2022 Basketball Classic Tournament — Coastal Carolina at South Alabama. Which teams will make up the second semifinal? We will fill in the first piece of that puzzle Wednesday night when Fresno State hosts Youngstown State. The winner there will meet the winner of Friday’s game between Portland and Southern Utah. The tournament semifinals will be played on March 28.

Here’s a look at the last two games of the 2022 Basketball Classic quarterfinals schedule. Odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Basketball Classic quarterfinals

Youngstown State vs. Fresno State

Date: Wednesday, March 23

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Point spread: Fresno State -13

Total: 130.5

Moneyline: Fresno State -1125, Youngstown State +700

Portland vs. Southern Utah

Date: Friday, March 25

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Point spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

