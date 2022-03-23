How to watch the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play via live online stream

The PGA Tour takes a break this weekend for the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas. The tournament will run from Wednesday, March 23rd to the championship round on Sunday, March 27th, with the best players in the world needing to play seven loops at Austin Country Club to be declared the winner.

The field will consist of the top 64 golfers from the Official World Golf Ranking as of March 14th. If anyone isn’t available from the top 64, they invite the next highest-ranked player that is available. This event is the only one in top-level professional golf using the match play format.

Live stream options for 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

To watch the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

WGC-Dell Match Play TV schedule

Wednesday—Friday

Golf Channel

2 to 8 p.m. ET: General coverage

PGA Tour Live

Coverage across four streams from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Saturday

Golf Channel

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

NBC

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live

Coverage across four streams from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

Sunday

Golf Channel

10 a.m. to 2 pm. ET: General coverage

NBC

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET: General coverage