Full list of tee times for Round 2 of WGC-Dell Match Play

Round 2 of the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tees off at 10:20 a.m. ET on Thursday at the Austin Country Club. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
The second round of the WGC-Dell Match Play tees off Thursday morning from the Austin Country Club for some more match play action. The round-robin format will continue on through Friday, when group winners advance to the knockout stage. The winner of each group will advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday, with the third-place match and final set for Sunday.

Billy Horschel looks to defend his 2021 victory this week, where he beat out Scottie Scheffler 2-and-1 in the Championship round. Scheffler has the better odds to take home a win, however, sitting at +1600 on DraftKings Sportsbook as the first round tees off. Horschel’s odds for a 2022 victory are at +3000. With a 2022 win, he’d become the first participant with back-to-back wins since Tiger Woods in 2003-2004.

You can watch all of the tournament’s action Wednesday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player across their four feeds from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Thursday.

2022 WGC-Dell Match Play, Round 2 tee times

Time (CT) Golfer 1 vs. Golfer 2
Time (CT) Golfer 1 vs. Golfer 2
9:20 AM Louis Oosthuizen (10) vs. Corey Conners (36)
9:31 AM Paul Casey (19) vs. Alex Noren (50)
9:42 AM Xander Schauffele (7) vs. Lucas Herbert (39)
9:53 AM Tony Finau (18) vs. Takumi Kanaya (56)
10:04 AM Abraham Ancer (15) vs. Brian Harman (44)
10:15 AM Webb Simpson (31) vs. Bubba Watson (57)
10:26 AM Collin Morikawa (2) vs. Sergio Garcia (43)
10:37 AM Jason Kokrak (22) vs. Robert MacIntyre (61)
10:48 AM Billy Horschel (12) vs. Tom Hoge (33)
10:59 AM Thomas Pieters (26) vs. Min Woo Lee (49)
11:10 AM Scottie Scheffler (5) vs. Tommy Fleetwood (41)
11:21 AM Matt Fitzpatrick (20) vs. Ian Poulter (59)
11:32 AM Tyrrell Hatton (13) vs. Si Woo Kim (48)
11:43 AM Daniel Berger (17) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52)
11:54 AM Patrick Cantlay (4) vs. Seamus Power (42)
12:05 PM Sungjae Im (21) vs. Keith Mitchell (62)
12:16 PM Bryson DeChambeau (9) vs. Lee Westwood (47)
12:27 PM Talor Gooch (27) vs. Richard Bland (54)
12:38 PM Dustin Johnson (8) vs. Matthew Wolff (38)
12:49 PM Max Homa (30) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (51)
1:00 PM Brooks Koepka (16) vs. Harold Varner III (35)
1:11 PM Shane Lowry (28) vs. Erik van Rooyen (55)
1:22 PM Jon Rahm (1) vs. Cameron Young (40)
1:33 PM Patrick Reed (23) vs. Sebastián Muñoz (58)
1:44 PM Jordan Spieth (11) vs. Justin Rose (46)
1:55 PM Adam Scott (32) vs. Keegan Bradley (60)
2:06 PM Justin Thomas (6) vs. Marc Leishman (37)
2:17 PM Kevin Kisner (29) vs. Luke List (53)
2:28 PM Joaquin Niemann (14) vs. Russell Henley (34)
2:39 PM Kevin Na (25) vs. Maverick McNealy (64)
2:50 PM Viktor Hovland (3) vs. Cameron Tringale (45)
3:01 PM Will Zalatoris (24) vs. Sepp Straka (63)

