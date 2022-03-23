Full list of tee times for Round 2 of WGC-Dell Match Play

The second round of the WGC-Dell Match Play tees off Thursday morning from the Austin Country Club for some more match play action. The round-robin format will continue on through Friday, when group winners advance to the knockout stage. The winner of each group will advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday, with the third-place match and final set for Sunday.
Billy Horschel looks to defend his 2021 victory this week, where he beat out Scottie Scheffler 2-and-1 in the Championship round. Scheffler has the better odds to take home a win, however, sitting at +1600 on DraftKings Sportsbook as the first round tees off. Horschel’s odds for a 2022 victory are at +3000. With a 2022 win, he’d become the first participant with back-to-back wins since Tiger Woods in 2003-2004.
You can watch all of the tournament’s action Wednesday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player across their four feeds from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Thursday.
2022 WGC-Dell Match Play, Round 2 tee times
|9:20 AM
|Louis Oosthuizen (10)
|vs.
|Corey Conners (36)
|9:31 AM
|Paul Casey (19)
|vs.
|Alex Noren (50)
|9:42 AM
|Xander Schauffele (7)
|vs.
|Lucas Herbert (39)
|9:53 AM
|Tony Finau (18)
|vs.
|Takumi Kanaya (56)
|10:04 AM
|Abraham Ancer (15)
|vs.
|Brian Harman (44)
|10:15 AM
|Webb Simpson (31)
|vs.
|Bubba Watson (57)
|10:26 AM
|Collin Morikawa (2)
|vs.
|Sergio Garcia (43)
|10:37 AM
|Jason Kokrak (22)
|vs.
|Robert MacIntyre (61)
|10:48 AM
|Billy Horschel (12)
|vs.
|Tom Hoge (33)
|10:59 AM
|Thomas Pieters (26)
|vs.
|Min Woo Lee (49)
|11:10 AM
|Scottie Scheffler (5)
|vs.
|Tommy Fleetwood (41)
|11:21 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick (20)
|vs.
|Ian Poulter (59)
|11:32 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton (13)
|vs.
|Si Woo Kim (48)
|11:43 AM
|Daniel Berger (17)
|vs.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52)
|11:54 AM
|Patrick Cantlay (4)
|vs.
|Seamus Power (42)
|12:05 PM
|Sungjae Im (21)
|vs.
|Keith Mitchell (62)
|12:16 PM
|Bryson DeChambeau (9)
|vs.
|Lee Westwood (47)
|12:27 PM
|Talor Gooch (27)
|vs.
|Richard Bland (54)
|12:38 PM
|Dustin Johnson (8)
|vs.
|Matthew Wolff (38)
|12:49 PM
|Max Homa (30)
|vs.
|Mackenzie Hughes (51)
|1:00 PM
|Brooks Koepka (16)
|vs.
|Harold Varner III (35)
|1:11 PM
|Shane Lowry (28)
|vs.
|Erik van Rooyen (55)
|1:22 PM
|Jon Rahm (1)
|vs.
|Cameron Young (40)
|1:33 PM
|Patrick Reed (23)
|vs.
|Sebastián Muñoz (58)
|1:44 PM
|Jordan Spieth (11)
|vs.
|Justin Rose (46)
|1:55 PM
|Adam Scott (32)
|vs.
|Keegan Bradley (60)
|2:06 PM
|Justin Thomas (6)
|vs.
|Marc Leishman (37)
|2:17 PM
|Kevin Kisner (29)
|vs.
|Luke List (53)
|2:28 PM
|Joaquin Niemann (14)
|vs.
|Russell Henley (34)
|2:39 PM
|Kevin Na (25)
|vs.
|Maverick McNealy (64)
|2:50 PM
|Viktor Hovland (3)
|vs.
|Cameron Tringale (45)
|3:01 PM
|Will Zalatoris (24)
|vs.
|Sepp Straka (63)