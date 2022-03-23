Full list of tee times for Round 2 of WGC-Dell Match Play

The second round of the WGC-Dell Match Play tees off Thursday morning from the Austin Country Club for some more match play action. The round-robin format will continue on through Friday, when group winners advance to the knockout stage. The winner of each group will advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday, with the third-place match and final set for Sunday.

Billy Horschel looks to defend his 2021 victory this week, where he beat out Scottie Scheffler 2-and-1 in the Championship round. Scheffler has the better odds to take home a win, however, sitting at +1600 on DraftKings Sportsbook as the first round tees off. Horschel’s odds for a 2022 victory are at +3000. With a 2022 win, he’d become the first participant with back-to-back wins since Tiger Woods in 2003-2004.

You can watch all of the tournament’s action Wednesday through Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player across their four feeds from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Thursday.